MONTICELLO, IL. (WAND) -- The Monticello Sages are 29-3 and put up a 9-1 record in the Illini Prairie Conference this season. It's no surprise that they've used that success to fuel a deep run into the IHSA 2A Boy's Basketball playoffs.
Fresh off a win over El Paso Gridley, winning 45-42, the Sages are now preparing for their next matchup, a Super-Sectionals game with Bloomington Central Catholic, a team they beat back on Jan. 14 64-54.
Hear how the team plans on beating their conference opponent one more time when it really matters.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
