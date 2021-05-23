MONTICELLO, IL. (WAND-TV) -- With the tragic loss of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, the community of Champaign are not the only people to have been affected.
The sports world has also felt the loss, and that loss is felt especially in the hearts of the Monticello community.
Officer Oberheim was a travel softball coach for many of the current players on the Monticello softball team. Thursday night, the team was presented with a flag by the Champaign County Police Department before one of the team's games.
In the above video, the team reflects on that moment and what their fallen coach meant to them.
