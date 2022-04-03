MONTICELLO, IL. (WAND) -- The Monticello Girl's Soccer program has found some success this season to start off 2022.
One of the team's rising stars is junior defensive midfielder Ellie Tanner, who last year was awarded the team's Rising Star award. Her skills on the pitch though aren't the only ones that are growing as time goes on.
She also is the owner of E's Sweet Slice, a baking company in Monticello. Tanner, like many student-athletes, has a lot of responsibilities.
Club soccer in the Fall, high school soccer in the Spring, homework during the school year, and working on her self-taught passion are just a few.
Her business is only two years old. Although she doesn't know what's next for it, or what she wants to focus on in college, she knows her passion of soccer and baking will guide her through life.
