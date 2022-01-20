MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Monticello boys basketball team sits at 19-1 this season.
The Sages roster has been playing together for over five years.
It's that team chemistry that continues to lead them to success. Monticello has seven seniors and five juniors on their roster. An extremely experienced team.
The Sages will look for their 20th win this season on Friday night against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
