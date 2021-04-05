MAROA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- With seven sports returning to action today, including softball, the WAND sports team went out across central Illinois to see how schools such as Maroa-Forsyth were preparing for the upcoming softball season.
The full list of sports that are returning to action as of today includes baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis, boys and girls track and field, and boys volleyball.
