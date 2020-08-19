DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It started out as a workout routine. Then it became much more.
MacArthur senior tight end Caleb Patton and his trainer Joe Patton (no relation) get together three times a week with the goal of getting Caleb a college scholarship.
The 6-foot-2, 227-pounder has the kind of strength and speed that college scouts crave, but it's his kindness and work ethic that set him apart.
Prior to the duo's workouts, Caleb wakes up earlier than 5 a.m. some days to work a shift at Dunkin' Donuts.
Caleb then goes to Decatur Athletic Club where he links up with Joe, a former Decatur Police detective.
The tandem's relationship has blossomed past just a "football thing" and is now a big-brother-little-brother relationship. They talk about life, overcoming struggles and their faith.
Click the video above to hear about the powerful message they are not just preaching, but living out. In an era when teenager-police relations are strained, the answer to our problems might just be the kind of bond this duo has formed.
