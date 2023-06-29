SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Mother nature threw a curveball at everyone on Thursday.
And the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield was no exception.
Around noon play was halted because of the storms. Players and staff were kept safe by staying in the clubhouse.
But finally after about a five hour delay, players were back on the course at 4:30.
See some of the local leaders below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.