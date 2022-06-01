DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a high school sport that's only been around the state of Illinois for six years.
The Illinois High School Clay Target League began in 2016 and since then Mt. Pulaski has established itself as a force to be reckoned with.
The Hilltoppers will be aiming for another state title in skeet shooting this Friday at the Decatur Gun Club.
The USA Clay Target League started in 2001. Since then, there have been no reported injuries.
Each student-athlete must complete the proper safety certification before participating.
