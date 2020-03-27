The Bracket Challenge has officially begun!
In the All-Time 5 Play-in game on Friday, (8) Mt. Pulaski edged (8) Bethany-Findlay-Okaw Valley by a score of 2-1.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Fan voting: At the midnight cutoff for fan voting, Mt. Pulaski was ahead 588-584. A flurry of votes trickled in immediately after voting ended, but an "official review" by Gordon Voit waived off the "shot" and the vote was awarded to Mt. Pulaski. (value: 3 tickets)
Facebook boost: BFOV won this bonus ticket thanks to having more shares of the original Facebook post announcing the roster. (value: 1 ticket)
Chalk: Both are 8 seeds, so there are no "chalk" tickets for the favorite. (value: 0 tickets)
Chaos: Mt. Pulaski 2, OV 1 after flipping a coin three times (value: 3 tickets total)
GV's Pick: I picked Bethany-Findlay-Okaw Valley. It was a virtual coin flip, but I chose the No. 32 overall seed over the No. 33 overall seed because of the addition of Shannon Cloyd, a star 6-5 forward from the Findlay dynasty of the early 1990s who I missed on the initial roster. He helped the Falcons to a 29-1 record in 1990-91 and then was a three-time All-CCIW star at Millikin. I think the Toppers have the advantage at guard, but that the Falcons/Mustangs/Timberwolves have the advantage in the post. Equally deserving! (value: 3 tickets)
Total: 5 tickets for Mt. Pulaski, 5 for BFOV
Drawing: 2 for Mt. Pulaski, 1 for BFOV
Final "Score": Mt. Pulaski 80, BFOV 78
MVP: Jeff Clements was a blur. The Pete Maravich of Logan County had to have an all-time game to knock off the mighty Findlay 1992 state champion-led BFOV conglomerate, and he did. 41 points. Hitting shots from every angle imaginable. Clayton Stivers, Eric Smith and Shannon Cloyd combined for 60 points for the Falcons/Mustangs/Timberwolves, but this was just Clements' night. The guy had nerves of steel, leading the Toppers to the state championship in 1976 as a 6-3 freshman.
What's next: A matchup with the overall No. 1 seed in the field, (1) Lanphier.