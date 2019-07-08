MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion 7-on-7 Monday league was stacked with talent this week, with Springfield High, Southeast and Shelbyville making the trip to Mt. Zion for round robin play.
[VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS FROM MONDAY]
Springfield High
+ QB Rashad Rochelle is coming off a stellar freshman season in which he ranked No. 6 in MaxPreps' national freshman rankings in passing TD (27) and yards per game (207.8). Rochelle holds three Division-I offers: Central Michigan, Western Illinois and Illinois State.
+ Senators in 2018: 6-4, 6A playoffs
+ Upcoming stories: Season preview with head coach Roy Gully III, feature on Rochelle's development entering his sophomore season
Southeast
+ QB Stuart Ross is one of the most dangerous signal callers in the area and is entering his third year as a starter. He led the CS8 in passing as a junior, was First Team All-Conference and made Academic All-State.
+ Spartans in 2018: 4-5, won three of the final four games
+ Upcoming stories: Season preview with head coach Matt Lauber, who enters his sixth season as the Spartans head coach
Mt. Zion
+ Click here for last week's feature story on the Braves!
+ Braves in 2018: 6-4, 5A playoffs
Shelbyville
+ The big storyline for the Rams this offseason is former Freshman All-American receiver Kentrell Beck switching from wideout to quarterback for his senior season. Beck is healthy after missing all of his junior season to injury.
+ Rams in 2018: 3-6
+ Upcoming stories: The Rams look to get back to where they were two seasons ago when they won 10 games (10-3) for the first time since 2004. Kentrell Beck's health and transition to quarterback are topics for this upcoming week's stories.