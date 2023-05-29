Mt. Zion bass fishing heads to state championships

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Zion High School bass fishing team represented their school at the state championships this past weekend.
The team, made up of only two members, finished 39th in the state.
Ahead of the tournament, the team was relaxed, knowing there may be other teams with more experience.
"People around the lake are definitely going to be on their game," said Cameron Schroth, a junior at Mt. Zion High School. "The rest that aren't really familiar with [the lake] are going to be how we are right now - trying to figure everything out while we're there."
Fishing competitions are much different that standing on the shore or in the back of a boat during some free time, according to the two.
"You have to think about trying to catch bigger fish," said Keaton Nielsen, a junior at Mt. Zion High School. "If you have any spots where you know that you have better fish at, you'd want to fish those instead of if you're just wanting to catch in numbers."
For Schroth and Nielsen, fishing is something they love to do. The competition is just a plus.
"I've done it my whole life." Schroth continued, "My father taught me how to fish, so I never really gave up on it."
In that state qualifying round, Schroth and Nielsen had almost 18 pounds combined in their five biggest fish.
At the end of the day, it comes down to trust between Nielsen and Schroth.
"He knows what he's doing. I don't have to really worry about it," said Schroth. "I'll keep my end up in the back of the boat and he'll keep his end up in the front."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
