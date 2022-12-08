MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion boys basketball team is gelling together through their first seven games this season.
The Braves are 6-1 including a 3-0 record in the Apollo Conference.
Mt. Zion is looking to earn their first conference title since 2015.
This Braves squad only has three seniors but this team has built outstanding team chemistry over the past year.
