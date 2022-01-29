MT. ZION, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Mt. Zion community once again rallied together for a good cause as family and friends of Shoni Anderson combined with fans of high school basketball gathered together to support the fight against pediatric cancer.
Normally, the Go4TheGoal campaign is able to raise money from people who attend high school basketball games in Central Illinois. However, this year, because of the pandemic, the campaign has lost about 75-percent of it's normal fundraising amount.
Taylorville, Mt. Zion, ALAH and Tri-County decided to do something about that, coming together to try and raise money for the campaign.
