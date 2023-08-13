MT.ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Zion Football is looking to lean in on their experience in 2023,
Although four of their five offensive linemen from last year graduated, head coach Patrick Etherton is getting a lot of talent back in the skill positions.
Three-year starting quarterback? Check. Starting running back? Check. All four wide receivers? Check.
One receiver that really stands out is Brayden Trimble. The 6'1 wide receiver just does things other kids can't. The numbers back it up too. Trimble last year had 1,134 yards receiving with 12 touchdowns. Division I programs are starting to notice his talent. Trimble has gotten offers from Miami (OH) and Northwestern.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.