MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Zion Football is excited for some Apollo action.
The Braves have started the year 3-0, all home wins over non-conference opponents.
But Mt. Zion will hit the road this week to take on Taylorville. It will be WAND's Matchup of the Week.
"Playing conference I think that's what means the most to us as team," said senior quarterback Makobi Adams. "We're ready, we're locked in, we're focused. This is where it gets real."
Kickoff between Mt. Zion and Taylorville is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
