MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion football team got after it this afternoon.
The Braves are gearing up for their first opponent Mattoon who they'll play on March 19th.
Mt. Zion returns several seniors including starting quarterback Ashton Summers.
The Braves are coming off of a 10-1 season with their only loss coming in the playoffs to Joliet Catholic.
Although Mt. Zion only has six games this spring, they're just fired up for the opportunity to play together once again.
