MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion girls basketball is coming off of an outstanding season.
The Braves finished 26-8 overall and went 10-2 in the Apollo Conference.
This year's team is hoping to learn from last season and build on it.
The Mt. Zion seniors have seen it all and are grateful to have another chance to get back on the floor with their teammates.
