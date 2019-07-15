MT. ZION -- The Mt. Zion athletic department is turning to a veritable Swiss Army Knife to lead its boys basketball program.
Dale Schuring was approved by the school board on Monday night.
The longtime Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond coach logged time as head coach of the boys basketball, girls basketball, football and girls track programs as well as three years as an assistant with the baseball program. In short: if it moves, odds are Dale Schuring has coached it.
He's already earned a spot in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame after 15 years leading the Knights -- a span that included four regional titles and two Sweet 16 appearances.
Now Schuring will continue teaching at ALAH and commute to Mt. Zion, where he takes over for Bryon Graven after four seasons. In 2016-17 Graven led the Braves to their first regional title since 2005-06.
Schuring tells WAND Sports that he will meet with the team this week and then conduct a handful of workouts before the dead period begins and the football season with it.