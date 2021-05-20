MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion Braves hosted the 2021 Apollo conference meet Thursday as multiple athletes competed in many different events.
Mt. Zion's Christian Keyhea who dominated on the track today. He won the one and two hundred meter dashes. In addition, he also helped the Braves win conference titles in the four by one and four by two hundred meter relays.
But he wasn't the only star! Mahomet-Seymour's C.J. Shoaf also took home three events, high jump, and the 110 and 300 hurdles.
For full list of results click HERE.
