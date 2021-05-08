MT. ZION, (WAND-TV) -- The Mt. Zion Braves hosted Lincoln Saturday morning for the first of a two-game series.
Dakota Harrison was lights out on the mound for the Braves in game one as she allowed just one run in the first inning before dominating the rest of the Lincoln squad later in the game.
Mya Kirgan drove in the lone Lincoln run as Abbie Glenn and Harrison each contributed at the plate to help drive in some of the 11 runs provided by the Mt. Zion offense.
The Braves would go on to win game one 11-1 after six innings of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.