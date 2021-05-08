MT. ZION, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Mt. Zion Braves hosted the Tolono Unity Rockets Saturday morning as 26 wrestlers competed in various weight classes and matches.
Four Mt. Zion wrestlers were specifically honored for their achievements on and off the mats as they graduate this year.
Two of the four, Jayden Turner and Draven McDonald, will join United States military forces in the Marines and Army.
