MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time since 1994, Mt. Zion and MacArthur will square off in the football playoffs.
To put that in perspective, the average cost of a new car back then was just over $12,000 and a new movie called The Lion King (the original one) was blowing up the box office.
This historical first round matchup in Class 5A features a peculiar set of labels. Despite the expectation of an evenly matched game, MacArthur enters as a 16 seed due to its 5-4 record and Mt. Zion a 1 seed after running through its schedule 9-0.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Zion High School. The winner will have to play either Morton or Chicagoland power Joliet Catholic.
Hear from head coaches Derek Spates (MacArthur) and Patrick Etherton (Mt. Zion) plus Mt. Zion linebacker Egan Bender and MacArthur quarterback Deyon Jackson in this WAND Sports feature.