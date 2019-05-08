MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Kooper Loehr is a Boilermaker.
The Mt. Zion wrestling and baseball star signed with the Purdue wrestling program on Wednesday at Mt. Zion High School.
He's not just a talented wrestler, finishing in third place in the state in the 113-pound weight class this past season. He's also a talented student and will major in business at Purdue.
Loehr chose the Boilermakers over Missouri and George Mason.
