Mt. Zion softball and Teutopolis baseball both advance

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) -- Several local teams are advancing in the baseball and softball playoffs and Mt. Zion and Teutopolis are two of them.
The Braves softball team defeated Paris this morning, 4-0 to win the Rantoul Regional Championship.
Mt. Zion was led by Audrey Eades. She had 13 strikeouts in a complete game shutout.
The Braves will meet up with Rochester on Tuesday.
The Wooden Shoes kept their hopes alive with a 7-5 win against Mater Dei.
Teutopolis will take on Harrisburg in a Super-Sectional matchup on Monday.