Mt. Zion softball is heading back to state, Effingham baseball's historic journey comes to an end.

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -- One local team advances while another is defeated.
The Mt. Zion softball team is going back to the state semifinals for the second straight season.
The Braves offense was on fire today. The team put up a five spot in the fifth inning and ran away with the game winning it 8-1.
Mt. Zion will face Sycamore on Friday at 12:30pm in East Peoria.
The Effingham baseball team's historic journey came to an end today.
After the Hearts scored first, Waterloo scored 11 runs.
Effingham was defeated 11-1 in five innings.