MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- We're just two days away from our Week Three edition of the Friday Frenzy.
Our WAND Matchup of the Week will be Mt. Zion hosting Mahomet-Seymour.
This will be a Apollo Conference showdown between two 2-0 teams.
The Braves have combined to score 90 total points in their first two games.
Mt. Zion understands the Bulldogs are loaded this season and it'll be a tough test on Friday.
