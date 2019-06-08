EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) -- Leading 10-3 in the third inning, Mt. Zion didn't just look like a lock to make the state championship game. The Braves looked downright invincible.
Then the errors came, and an offensive surge by Sycamore. By the end of the seventh inning the teams were dead even at 11. When Sycamore hit a bloop single in the bottom of the ninth inning it capped off a stunning comeback and sent the Spartans to the state championship game.
[VIDEO: Highlights and interviews from Saturday's 3A semifinal]
The Braves' season isn't over, as head coach Greg Blakey and Co. will play Bishop McNamara for third place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the EastSide Complex.
Stay tuned to Sunday's 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. sportscasts as WAND commemorates an historic season for Mt. Zion.