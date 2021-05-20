MT. ZION, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After dominating the competition in the Apollo Conference, the Mt. Zion boys tennis team has set its sights on reaching and performing well in the state competitions.
Using a strong senior-junior partnership to both perform well in tournaments and in education the lower classes, the Mt. Zion tennis team is taking on tough competition around the state in preparations for the state tournament that is approaching in June.
