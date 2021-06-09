MT. ZION, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Mt. Zion tennis team has dominated competition all year long across central Illinois.
Now, the team will send not one, but two doubles teams to the state title tournament, hoping to bring home some hardware and make history.
Out of the four players heading out to Arlington Heights, only one is a senior, as two juniors and a freshman also join the group of players making the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.