MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion tennis team is having a successful season so far.
The Braves just won the Apollo Conference but they don't want to stop there.
Mt. Zion is preparing for another postseason run, last year they finished 15th as a team at states.
This season, they have two doubles teams that are each expected to be top four seeds at sectionals this Friday.
Mt. Zion hopes to finish even better this year.
