MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- For 20 years, Mt. Zion volleyball head coach Jay McAtee has been a positive influence on the lives of hundreds of athletes.
After the end of this season, he'll take a well deserved break from serving on the sidelines.
However, for McAtee, it's not the end of his career. Just an intermission while he rests up from his years of service on the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.