MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- For many Mt. Zion wrestlers, life after high school will consist of at least four more years of school at the collegiate level.
For two wrestlers, that won't be the case. Instead, they'll look to serve our country by joining two different branches of the military, using the lessons learned on the mats in a completely different environment.
Senior wrestlers Draven McDonald (182-lb weight class) and Jayden Turner (152-lb weight class) will both be joining the military after school. McDonald will head off to the Army in hopes of becoming a Ranger, as Turner will join the Marines.
