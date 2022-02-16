MT. ZION, IL. (WAND-TV) -- In sports, the sad hard truth is that every year cannot end with a championship won.
However, every year can be a positive year filled with growth. Mt. Zion wrestling in 2021 and 2022 is a perfect example of that.
For the Mt. Zion squad, every year sees players leave and players join. It's how those players help each other that determines the success the Braves will have in future seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.