Mt. Zion's Brayden Trimble is receiving national attention

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Mt. Zion's Brayden Trimble is receiving some national buzz.
The Braves sophomore is in the running for the best wide receiver in the country on Scorebook Live's website poll.
Trimble had 76 receptions for 1,134 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had two punt returns for TDs.
Trimble has been named first team all-state as well as academic all-state with a 4.0 GPA.
If you'd like to vote for Trimble, click here.
