Mt. Zion's Bruner overcoming adversity

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Ally Bruner is a warrior. She's a fighter. She perseveres.
Just a few years after an incident on the softball field that almost killed her, Bruner is trying to find a new softball home.
Bruner says she was one of six softball players at UT-Martin that had their scholarships cut.
Why?
Well... Bruner says the team told her that they "had money issues with seniors coming back and new freshman coming in."
Head Coach Brian Dunn and the school say it wasn't COVID-19 related.
No matter the reason, this is *another* story of how Ally Bruner is overcoming adversity.