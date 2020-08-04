MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Mt. Zion's Dawson 'DJ' Johns was a multisport star as Brave, and now he's shining at Danville Area Community College as he focuses on baseball.
The speedy utility man was off to a hot start before the pandemic wiped away the Jaguars' season. He'll return to Danville for a third year in hopes of earning a scholarship to a four-year school.
WAND Sports' Gordon Voit catches up with DJ Johns at the 217 Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic as he prepares for his final season of junior college.
