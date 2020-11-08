MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Drew London Made plays all over the field for the Mt. Zion Braves last year racking up 57 tackles and catching 5 TD.
Going into his senior year he's hoping that his offensive game takes the spotlight.
The 6-4 tight end has already verbally committed to Murray State University and hopes to improve his game this season.
