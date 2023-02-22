MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- For the second time ever, the IHSA will hold a state wrestling tournament for girls.
Mt. Zion's very own Sydney Cannon will be making the trip to Bloomington.
Cannon has a record of 41-2 this season and most of those wins have come against boys.
She's seeded fourth during this week's tournament.
