NORMAL, ILL. (WAND) -- Decatur native Christian Williams was super efficient in his return to central Illinois, scoring 9 points on just 3 shots, but his Sycamores had no answer for Phil Fayne and the Redbirds Sunday.
Illinois State (12-9, 5-3) led Indiana State (11-9, 3-5) wire-to-wire in the 76-62 victory. Fayne led the Redbirds with 26 points. Keyshawn Evans scored all 17 of his points in the first half.
Illinois State moves into a three-way tie for 2nd place in the Missouri Valley Conference. First place Loyola-Chicago knocked off MacArthur graduate Marcus Bartley and Southern Illinois, 75-50 Sunday.
