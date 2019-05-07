DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Myshaun Dozier has gone viral.
Not locally, regionally, or nationally. The MacArthur JV baseball player and his inspirational story of overcoming obstacles has spread worldwide.
#MyshaunMania has resulted in roughly 5 million views on social media and various national websites. Two million are thanks to the House of Highlights Instagram account, while ESPN's posts on Monday generated 1.2 million hits in less than 12 hours.
The hit list has grown to: ESPN, MLB, MLB's Cut4 account, Bleacher Report, NBC, MaxPreps, House of Highlights and digital channel DAZN.
Hear from Myshaun the day after he became internet famous!
[FOLLOW-UP: MYSHAUN DOZIER GOES VIRAL]
[ORIGINAL STORY: MYSHAUN DOZIER PLAYS BASEBALL WITHOUT RADIUS BONES]