FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The Never Too Small Too Ball basketball camp is in full force.
The event has over 120 registered campers for their fifth annual camp, a new high for N2S2B.
The camp is free of charge and gives back to the community by collecting canned goods and toys to donate.
