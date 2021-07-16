FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The Never Too Small To Ball Basketball Camp put on by Mikayla Lehman continues to grow.
This year's camp almost hit 100 participants.
This was the fourth annual N2S2B camp and every one has seen an increase in campers.
June 2018 - 37 campers
June 2019 - 46 campers
July 2020 - 69 campers
July 2021 - 95 campers
Not only do kids enjoy the sport of basketball but the camp also asks for toys and canned goods. At the end of the week, the camp donates all of their collection to a non-profit organization.
This year, due to donors and sponsors, each camper went home with an Under Armour backpack, a ball, medal and a t-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.