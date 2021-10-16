NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- The Redbirds were fired up to play on the school's 100th Homecoming.
Illinois State welcoming North Dakota State to town.
ISU gained a total of 99 total yards compared to the Bison's 325.
Each team had two turnovers, while NDSU controlled the time of possession.
Ultimately, North Dakota State defeats Illinois State, 20-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.