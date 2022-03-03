BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Two Central Illinois girls basketball teams brought home a little hardware Thursday.
Neoga ended up taking down Serena 45-23 in the 1A Third-Place game after falling in the semi-finals earlier in the day.
Pana bounced back from their 2A semifinal loss against Quincy Notre Dame by taking down Fieldcrest in the third-place game 49-45.
