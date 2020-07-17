The last few months have been challenging for so many and a local camp found a unique way to give back to the community.
"Never Too Small To Ball" basketball camp collected can goods as the camp's entry payment.
Instead of having to pay by cash or check, camp director Mikayla Lehman asked campers to bring five can goods. This ended up being a huge success. Some campers continually brought cans throughout the week.
