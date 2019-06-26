DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The second annual "Never Too Small Too Ball" basketball camp is back at Decatur Christian Highschool for the summer.
Children ages 5-12 learned how to pass, dribble, shoot and play defense. Its all thanks to camp founder Mikayla Lehman who is a Decatur Christian Alum. She says she loves to do the week long camp every year because of the relationships that she builds with the young all-stars.
This years camp had over forty children registered. The camp provides a 2 hour long basketball session and snacks thanks to the funds raised and donated by the community.