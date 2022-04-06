DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a start of an era for Eisenhower sports as Benny Phillips is now their new athletic director.
He moved to Decatur in July and is fired up for this new opportunity.
Phillips has coached track for 26 years and football for 25 years.
In addition, he ran track at Eastern Illinois University where he qualified for nationals.
Phillips wants to build a tradition at Eisenhower and impact as many lives as he can.
