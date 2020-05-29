DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's been just about a month since golf started up again in Illinois.
Today, an updated set of regulations began.
These include:
- Allowed to play in foursomes. Interval of 10 minutes between groups.
- Anyone can get a golf cart. A person can't share a cart with someone else unless they live in the same household.
- 50 percent capacity for practice greens and driving ranges
- Pro shops can be open. Will follow the same guidelines as retail stores for capacity.
