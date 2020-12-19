New Illini Head Football Coach Bret Bielema didn't waste any time building connections with high school coaches in Illinois.
At around 10am this morning, Bielema called the President of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association, Mark Grounds.
The Jacksonville head football coached enjoyed chatting with the new Illini head coach.
Grounds said he had two main takeaways. First he said, "our kids matter, our programs matter."
Secondly, he wants to unite the coaches together in the state of Illinois.
Grounds also said that Lovie Smith never had a conversation with him during his time as Illini head coach and that he's looking forward to building a solid connection with the new coaching staff.
