DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- New MacArthur junior point guard MJ Murphy isn't always the loudest player on the court. That's alright though, as he lets his passion for basketball speak for him.
One has to ask though where that passion comes from. The answer is MacArthur graduate and 1998 Macon County Player of the Year, Marlin Murphy, his father.
For Marlin, having his son transfer from Warrensburg-Latham to MacArthur is a dream come true.
For MJ, success has already been earned at MacArthur. He was a sharpshooter at Warrensburg-Latham and at MacArthur, his role has transformed into that of a facilitator and ball handler. He uses his speed to create movement and get in between defenders in the paint. He's working with his dad non-stop to become the best he could be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.